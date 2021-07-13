Third COVID case in Vic, linked to family returning from NSW

Victoria has three new local coronavirus cases, after another positive test in a family that has recently returned from NSW.

The first two infections in the family were reported on Monday afternoon, with the third case confirmed by Premier Daniel Andrews early on Tuesday.

“We’re very confident that we’ve got our arms around that and those people are in iso and have been doing the right thing,” Mr Andrews told Melbourne’s 3AW radio early.

They are Victoria’s first local COVID cases in nearly a fortnight.

The family, who live in the City of Hume in Melbourne’s north, returned to Melbourne from NSW last week.

Victorian COVID testing boss Jeroen Weimar said three flew back from Sydney on July 4 carrying red zone permits, while the fourth family member returned by car last Thursday.

All tested negative shortly after arrival but two became symptomatic and were swabbed again on Sunday. Their positive results came back on Monday, before the third positive on Tuesday.

The flight has not been added as an exposure site as the three family members tested negative two days later. All other passengers remain in isolation, as fellow red zone returnees.

There are some exposure sites in Melbourne’s north linked to the family.

See an updated list here

Elsewhere, an apartment complex in Melbourne’s north-west was in lockdown on Tuesday after a group of infectious removalists from NSW visited the site.

Ariele Apartments on Thomas Holmes Street in Maribyrnong was listed as a tier-one exposure site overnight, with anyone who was at the building from 1-11.59pm on Thursday required to immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Contact tracers say this includes anyone who accessed the residential foyer, stairwells, lift, residential floors and car park during that time period.

Anyone who entered the complex anytime from Friday to Monday must get also tested and isolate until they test negative for COVID-19.

The warnings exclude people who visited the commercial building on the ground floor of the complex.

The heightened alarm comes after three removalists, two of whom have since tested positive for COVID, travelled from Sydney through Victoria to Adelaide last week.

The workers made a drop-off at a family home in Craigieburn and a pick-up at another in Maribyrnong on Thursday. Both families of four are isolating and have been tested.

The crew is believed to have immediately departed Melbourne and arrived in Adelaide early on Friday.

But Mr Jeroen Weimar on Monday said authorities still did not have a complete picture of their movements within the state.

Mr Weimar said he was not surprised “flying embers” from the Sydney outbreak had broken containment lines after NSW reported 112 new local cases on Monday.

-with AAP