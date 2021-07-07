‘In a good place’: Just one local COVID case in Qld

Queensland authorities have declared the state is “in a good place” after just one new local COVID case on Wednesday.

The new case is asymptomatic and a close contact of someone who already had the virus.

They were in home quarantine when diagnosed.

“I think Queenslanders should be extremely happy with that news,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said nearly 10,000 contacts had been traced across Queensland’s five recent coronavirus outbreaks.

The state still has 5701 people in home quarantine and a further 3093 people in hotel quarantine.

“[We’re] in a good place,” Dr Young said.

“It is really encouraging to see these results and to see us coming through. But it’s a little bit too early to relax quite yet.”

She urged Queenslanders to keep wearing masks and said other restrictions, including such as on visitors to hospitals, would run at least until July 16.

The state had no new infections in returned travellers on Wednesday. It has 49 active cases.