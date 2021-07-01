No local coronavirus cases for Victoria

Victoria has posted another day without local coronavirus cases, as outbreaks surge across Australia.

Thursday’s doughnut day came from 29,149 test results, with 19,219 doses of vaccine were administered at state-run sites.

There have been no local COVID cases in the state in three of the past four days.

There was one new infection on Wednesday, in a close contact of someone linked to the outbreak at Epping Hospital, in Melbourne’s north. They had been in isolation throughout their infectious period.

Also on Wednesday, Victoria put plans to further ease virus restrictions on hold because of the outbreaks elsewhere in Australia.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the national situation was “extremely delicately poised”, with parts of NSW, Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory all plunged into lockdown.

Victorian health authorities opted not to go ahead with planned capacity limit increases to stadiums and theatres from 11.59pm on Thursday.

“We are seeing situations right across the country where 12 million of our fellow Australians are under a form of severe lockdown,” Mr Foley said.

“We are not increasing restrictions, as other states around the Australian mainland are. But what we are doing is holding them where they are to make sure that we keep Victorians safe.”

The decision means the state’s virus rules won’t change until at least July 8.

From midnight Wednesday, Victoria declared Alice Springs a red zone under its travel permit system. That means anyone in Victoria who has been in Alice Springs at any time since June 25 must isolate, get tested and stay isolated until they return a negative result.

Alice Springs is in lockdown amid alarm at an airport visit by a South Australian mine worker whose family has since tested positive for the virus.

Adelaide remains a green zone under Victoria’s permit system, despite South Australia reporting five cases on Wednesday. They are the mine worker’s wife and three of their children.

SA Premier Steven Marshall said the state had no new infections on Thursday.

Western Australia’s Perth and Peel regions, 11 Queensland local government areas and Townsville, Magnetic Island and Palm Island are also red zones, effective from 1am on June 30.