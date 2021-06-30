Delta variant symptoms: Here’s what to look out for

The highly contagious Delta variant is wreaking havoc in Australia and around the world as it takes over as the most dominant mutation of COVID-19.

Identifying symptoms early is one way we can help slow down its spread.

Earlier in the pandemic, key signs of COVID included a loss of taste and smell, combined with persistent coughing.

But health experts are warning the Delta variant is presenting in more subtle ways.

Delta variant symptoms to look out for

Headaches, a sore throat, and a runny nose are now among the most frequently reported symptoms in Britain, where the Delta variant has run wild.

That’s according to national data collected by the ZOE COVID Symptom Study, which asks people with COVID-19 to report their symptoms in an app.

The researchers behind the study found fever, cough, loss of breath and loss of smell were now less common symptoms.

Now, the most common symptoms have changed to feel more like a nasty cold.

According to recent data logged by British COVID patients, they include:

Headache

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Persistent cough.

Common symptoms varied depending on whether a person had received one vaccine dose, two or none.

For those fully and partially vaccinated, signs included a headache, runny nose and sneezing, followed by a sore throat.

People who were not vaccinated reported fever.

It must be noted that although data collected through the app is useful, it has not yet been published in a scientific journal and some scientists remain unconvinced that the symptom profile has truly changed.

The changes could be due to any or all of the below:

Mutations in the virus

Higher vaccination rates

A larger proportion of cases involving young people, who show less severe symptoms.

COVID can present differently from one person to another, with some people not feeling any symptoms at all.

When in doubt, don’t wait.

Get tested immediately.