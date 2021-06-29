Victoria has recorded its third consecutive day without a local COVID-19 case as the state ramps up its road border regime.

The Health Department confirmed no new locally acquired infections from more than 20,000 tests in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Two returned travellers in hotel quarantine tested positive, with active cases in the state falling to 44.

Some 18,000 Victorians also received a vaccine dose at state-run hubs over the same span.

It comes as police patrolling the Victorian-NSW border crackdown on travellers sneaking south of the Murray River.

Some 260 officers are now stationed across Victoria’s northern road crossings, with police using automatic number plate recognition to check vehicles.

While local border residents can still cross freely into Victoria, Sydney and surrounding areas remain red zones and other parts of regional NSW and the ACT have been classified orange zones.

Over the initial days of the road border operation, officers have turned away 53 people – most for coming from a red zone – with just a warning when they didn’t have a valid permit.

But Chief Commissioner Shane Patton indicated patience was running thin, with ineligible travellers set to face a $4957 on-the-spot fine.

“That discretion, that window period, is very rapidly closing. From here on in, you’re going to see much stricter enforcement,” he said on Monday.

This includes helicopters scanning number vehicle number plates on the Hume Highway from Monday and fixed-wing aircraft patrolling the length of the border from mid-week.

The Victorian government has also requested 130 Australian Defence Force personnel to help carry out checks at airports and on close contacts.

-AAP