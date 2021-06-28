A hotel on the fringes of Melbourne’s CBD has been added to Victoria’s exposure sites after a flight attendant with COVID-19 spent last Saturday night there.

The addition came as Victoria posted another day without community cases of the coronavirus.

It had two more cases in hotel quarantine, from more than 17,000 tests.

Earlier, state health authorities said the 10th floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Southbank had been listed as a tier two exposure site for June 25 and 26. Anyone who was in that part of the hotel on those days must get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The hotel’s lobby and restaurant are also listed as tier two sites for 45-minute windows on the morning of June 26 and the night of June 25.

See updated list of Victorian exposure sites here

The hotel was added to the list after it emerged that a flight attendant who spent a night in Melbourne was a positive coronavirus case.

Health authorities are tracking hundreds of passengers from five Virgin flights between Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast after the worker’s diagnosis.

Victoria has also designated greater Darwin – including the city, Palmerston and Litchfield – as a red zone under its travel permit system from 8pm on Sunday.

Non-Victorian residents who have been in a red zone cannot enter the state. Residents can obtain a permit to return and self-isolate for 14 days.

The concern is linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at a Northern Territory mine, which has sparked a 48-hour lockdown of Darwin and its surrounding areas.

About 400 fly-in, fly-out workers from Newmont’s Granites Mine, about 540 kilometres north-west of Alice Springs, travelled in recent days to Brisbane and 250 flew to Perth.

That threat has also prompted chief health officer Brett Sutton to list greater Brisbane, metropolitan Perth and its neighbouring Peel Region as orange zones from 1am on Monday.

Anyone coming from those areas can still enter Victoria with a permit. They must get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Greater Sydney and surrounding regions, which are under a COVID lockdown, have also been declared red zones.

-with AAP