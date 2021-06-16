No new local COVID infections in NSW, as it traces worrying hotel cases

NSW has another day without local COVID cases as authorities race to see if there has been another leak of the virus from hotel quarantine.

State health authorities are investigating transmission of the coronavirus a couple to another returned traveller.

All stayed on the fourth floor of Sydney’s Radisson Blu hotel, prompting fears the virus could have spread while they were in quarantine.

A total of 21 former hotel guests and an unknown number of staff who worked at the hotel have been told to get tested for COVID and isolate pending further health advice.

Genomic sequencing has shown all three cases have identical viral sequences of the Alpha strain (B.1.1.7).

The couple, who were asymptomatic, tested positive to COVID-19 on June 3, NSW Health said.

The other returned traveller initially returned a negative test before subsequently testing positive two days later.

NSW Health said on Wednesday it remained unclear how and where the transmission occurred.

All three cases arrived into Sydney on the same flight from Doha on June 1 and stayed in adjacent rooms in the quarantine hotel.

“Early possibilities as to where transmission may have occurred from the couple to the secondary case include on the flight, on transport from the airport to the hotel, in the lobby of the hotel, or while in quarantine. Currently, there is no evidence of further transmission,” NSW Health said on Monday.

It said the latest cases were not included in Wednesday’s figures because they are so far considered overseas acquired. One might become a local case, once the source of the infection is traced.