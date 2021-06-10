Cafes and restaurants will reopen across Melbourne on Friday as restrictions ease following a two-week extended “circuit-breaker” lockdown.

But tough restrictions will still remain for at least another week, hitting some harder than others.

Melbourne lockdown: The good news

From 11.59pm on Thursday, Melburnians will be free to leave their homes for any reason.

They must, however, remain within 25 kilometres of their homes (without leaving metro Melbourne), unless working, studying, giving care or getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Victoria’s Acting Premier James Merlino said the travel limit was a deliberate measure to stop Melbourne residents going to regional areas during the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

Under the new restrictions for Melbourne, students can return to face-to-face learning, retail can reopen and hospitality venues like cafes and bars can resume seated service, with density caps.

Home visitors will still be banned, but up to 10 people can meet outdoors.

Melburnians will no longer need to wear face masks outdoors – only when social distancing is not possible.

Masks will still be compulsory indoors.

Offices will be allowed to reopen at 25 per cent capacity (or a cap of 10), however, authorities want people to continue to work from home if possible.

The Victorian government will also make QR code check-ins compulsory at all workplaces, with a few exemptions.

The bad

Despite some easing of restrictions, lockdown rules will continue for thousands of Melbourne businesses.

Amusement parks – like Funfields theme park at Whittlesea – will remain closed.

Dance studios, gyms and nightclubs will also remain closed for at least another week.

Mr Merlino said a $2000 grant would be made available for those businesses that can’t reopen.

Regional Victoria

From 11.59pm on Thursday, people in regional Victoria will be able to have two adult guests a day, plus dependents, in their homes.

It is expected Melbourne will move to similar settings as regional Victoria from June 17, with all Victorians able to travel the state freely.