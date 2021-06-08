TGA warns Clive Palmer over virus ‘misinformation’

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has written to Clive Palmer and a regional radio network to express concern about ads that spread false information about the risks of COVID-19 vaccines.

The ads, endorsed by the former mining magnate, have been aired on Grant Broadcasters Radio stations and question links between COVID-19 vaccinations and deaths.

The TGA said misinformation posed an unacceptable threat to the health of Australians.

“Such misinformation, in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, poses an unacceptable threat to the health of Australians,” the TGA said in a statement.

“Public figures have a responsibility to be factual and to not to undermine our health through spreading misleading information.

“The head of the TGA, Adjunct Professor John Skerritt, has written to both Mr Palmer and the CEO of the Grant Broadcasters Radio network to remind them of this responsibility.”

The national medical regulator said it has found only one case where a person with vaccine-related thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome or any other related condition died.

“Vaccination is the most effective way to protect against infectious diseases such as COVID-19,” it said.

“When you get vaccinated, you are protecting yourself and helping to protect the wider community.”

The Australian Communication Media Authority said it did not oversee the regulation of advertising, and referred the matter to Ad Standards.

Ad Standards confirmed to The New Daily it had received multiple complaints about the ads.

-with agencies