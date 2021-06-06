Keeping manufacturing within Queensland’s borders will be a key part of post pandemic recovery as the state announces a billion dollar jobs fund ahead of the June 15 budget.

The first beneficiary is Brisbane’s Translational Research Institute, which will receive $20 million to improve manufacturing capability.

“We can make sure that they don’t just invent those innovations here, that they can manufacture them too and push them through clinical trials,” Deputy Premier Steven Miles said on Sunday.

The grant is part of a new $1.8 billion Jobs for Queensland fund that includes a $350 million program designed to encourage businesses to set up or expand in the state.

Increasing the state’s manufacturing capability is expected to be a key plank of the upcoming budget.

Speaking at the state Labor conference on Saturday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said full time, secure work would flow as more things were made within the state’s borders.

‘Tanks to trains’

She said Queensland would be making everything “from tanks in Ipswich to trains in Maryborough”.

Treasurer Cameron Dick has foreshadowed a “record” budget.

“You’ll have a record education budget and you’ll have a record health budget, and you’ll have a record state budget,” he said on Sunday.

“If there’s one thing COVID has taught us, it’s taught us this: we need to make more things in Queensland, by Queenslanders for Queenslanders.

“That includes things in the medical and biomedical space, whether it be medical devices, whether it be medical equipment, whether it be personal protective equipment, whether it be vaccines made in our state for Queenslanders, for Australia and for the world.”

