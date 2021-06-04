COVIDSafe app: The $8 million ticket to the pub that has barely been used

Prime Minister Scott Morrison sold it to Australians as our “ticket to a COVID-safe Australia”, but $8 million later the much-vaunted app has barely been used. As Victoria endures its fourth lockdown and other states and territories remain on high alert, the cost of Australia’s COVIDSafe contact tracing app continues to mount. COVIDSafe, which is designed to quickly alert users who may have had contact with a positive virus case, was initially marketed as the “digital sunscreen” that was essential to lifting lockdown restrictions. In July, during a nationwide lockdown, the PM dangled the carrot of pubs potentially reopening if enough Australians downloaded it.

But 14 months later, it has been downloaded seven million times, equal to about 30 per cent of the population. Even those who have downloaded it seem to forget it exists.

When asked this week if the COVIDSafe app had been used during Victoria’s current outbreak, health officials openly laughed.

“No, not to my knowledge,” the state’s Health Minister Martin Foley responded.

“And I’m sure in such a rare event, it would have been brought to my attention.”

Yet the app’s bill keeps climbing – and it’s no laughing matter. During last month’s Senate hearing, Digital Transformation Agency CEO Randall Brugeaud revealed the COVIDSafe app was costing taxpayers more than $75,000 to run every month. That’s on top of the $7.75 million already spent on developing the app, including 17 upgrades. So far, DTA said it has identified 567 close contacts (the figure includes 544 contacts identified by manual contact tracers in NSW) not picked up by contact tracers across the whole of Australia.

COVIDSafe app costs us $8 million … so far