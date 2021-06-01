COVID incident emerges at WA port as crew member tests positive

A crew member from a ship docked at Kwinana Bulk Jetty in Western Australia has tested positive for coronavirus.

The man, believed to be the ship’s cook, was removed from the vessel and taken away by ambulance under police escort at 8pm on Monday from the terminal in Perth’s south.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said the man was aged in his 20s and was in hotel quarantine.

He said the crew member was initially taken off the ship on Sunday when he became unwell.

He returned a “weak” positive COVID-19 test while in hospital and returned to the vessel to quarantine, but was subsequently confirmed as having the virus.

Mr McGowan said 22 other crew members on the ship, called the Allegra, were not showing symptoms.

The ship is loaded and was due to leave port at 10pm Monday but did not depart.

Mr McGowan said the WA government was speaking with the Commonwealth in an effort to get the ship out of WA as quickly as possible.

“The state government’s very, very strong view is that the ship should sail as soon as possible,” he said.

“We’d like the ship to sail, to go back – I think it’s to Malaysia – with the cargo and leave Western Australia as soon as possible.”

It is believed there was a ship crew change in Mauritius 12 days ago.

