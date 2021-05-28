News Coronavirus COVID patient transferred to Darwin ICU

An Australian COVID-19 patient from TImor-Leste is in Royal Darwin Hospital. Photo: AAP
A COVID-19-infected Australian repatriated from Timor-Leste has been admitted into the intensive care unit at a Darwin hospital.

Northern Territory Health Minister Natasha Fyles says the patient was transported from a “humanitarian perspective”.

“We have one individual being cared for in ICU,” she said on Friday.

“An Australian at Royal Darwin Hospital who did get repatriated in from Timor Leste.

“My understanding is there was no cost to the taxpayer for that repatriation.”

Ms Fyles declined to answer questions about the patient and would not confirm how long the person had been undergoing treatment.

NT Health has been contacted for comment.

