Victoria poised to announce snap lockdown as virus cluster spikes

If confirmed, it will be Melbourne's fourth lockdown since the start of the pandemic. Photo: AAP
The Victorian government will announce a lockdown on Thursday to try to curb the state’s growing coronavirus outbreak, with senior government sources telling the ABC it will last for at least seven days.

The state’s outbreak has reached 26 cases, with 11 more cases overnight.

The health department has reported 12 new cases, but one of those had already been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Further meetings are due to be held early on Thursday to thrash out final details.

It is unclear if the lockdown will apply to the whole state or just Melbourne.

Meetings of health officials and senior ministers were held late into Wednesday night.

A media briefing is expected about 10.30am or 11am.

There are more than 70 exposure sites, including the MCG and Marvel Stadium.

Exposure sites added on Wednesday night included cafes and businesses across Melbourne’s south-east and the Mornington Peninsula.

On Wednesday, chief health officer Brett Sutton said factors that would influence a decision on further restrictions included the volume of new cases, the number and type of exposure sites they generated and how long they had been in the community.

-more to come

-ABC

victoria
