SA opens coronavirus vaccines to everyone over 16

From Tuesday, anyone over the age of 16 living in country South Australia will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier Steven Marshall said vaccinations will be made available at SA Health-operated sites in regional areas.

Mr Marshall said regional residents aged 16 and older would be able to get the vaccine at 35 country clinics.

“We want as many people to get that jab,” he said.

“It’s really important that when people are eligible to go and have their jab, that’s exactly and precisely what they do.

“We’ve worked very hard to increase our country capacity.”

Some regional clinics may only offer the Pfizer vaccine – for people under 50 – and some may only offer AstraZeneca – for people over 50.

The SA government said vaccine appointments would be available through a booking system on the SA Health website.

“This is for people that live in those regional centres so you will need to show proof of your residency,” chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said.

“All the information will be up on our website. We’re also going to be putting up some maps.”

Mr Marshall said the move was a national first and would help to further ramp-up the vaccination rollout across the state.

The Premier later clarified that SA was in fact the first state in the nation to roll out to people 16 and over, with the practice already occurring in the Northern Territory.