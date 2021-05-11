Malaysia in lockdown till June as COVID cases surge

Malaysia has imposed a new nationwide lockdown, as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases and highly infectious variants that the government says are testing its health system.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said all inter-state and inter-district travel will be banned, along with social gatherings.

Educational institutions will be shut but economic sectors will be allowed to continue, Mr Muhyiddin said, without elaborating.

“Malaysia is facing a third wave of COVID-19 that could trigger a national crisis,” he said, adding that the lockdown measures would continue until June 7.

Malaysia has seen a spike in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with the country reporting 3807 new cases on Monday.

It has now seen a total of 444,484 cases and 1700 deaths.

