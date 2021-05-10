News Coronavirus Get paid to work from home in a picturesque Italian town
Updated:

Get paid to work from home in a picturesque Italian town

Work from home in Italy
You could be walking down this street in the historic medieval village of Santa Fiora in Tuscany, Italy. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The chance to live out your dream as a character in a romantic Italian film has finally arrived.

All you need to bring is your laptop, some olives and a bottle of Sangiovese.

(Actually you could probably get the second two there, so just remember your charger.)

In a bid to attract newcomers during the pandemic, the Italian towns of Santa Fiora in Tuscany and Rieti in Lazio are offering half-price rentals for anyone who decides to move there and work from home.

Rent prices are already relatively cheap, so it’s a great deal for employees eager to escape their current home office.

But make no mistake: This is not a paid holiday.

Applicants must intend to stay long term, and they have an “active” job that allows them to work remotely.

It’s all part of a plan to inject new life into towns that have suffered depopulation across the European country, with local councils promoting high-internet speed as a drawcard for foreign workers.

Santa Fiora, Tuscany

If you’re sick of telling the kids to be quiet during video calls at home, the medieval village of Santa Fiora could be just the place for you.

Santa Fiora is considered one of the most beautiful villages in Italy. Photo: Getty

Nestled in the stunning Monte Amiata natural reserve, the town is close to the Val d’Orcia Valley, a UNESCO heritage site and one of Italy’s most famous wine regions.

Today the population is down to a scant 2500.

Teleworkers willing to relocate and rent a house will be given up to $300, or 50 per cent of the total rent for long-term stays of between two and six months.

Rieti, Lazio

City slickers who prefer to be closer to Rome will love Rieti, an ancient town and commune located in central Italy.

The town is offering a similar deal for foreign workers, but for a minimum three-month stay.

A historic plaza from Italy’s Fascist period in Rieti, Lazio. Photo: Getty

Unlike Santa Fiora, Rieti boasts some 50,000 residents and is one of the largest cities in the Lazio region.

However, the population isn’t growing nearly as much as expected because young people keep moving to Rome in search of work.

Topics:

Italy
Follow Us
Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

‘Confusing’ border messages but ‘vaccine passports’ could allow travel
Sir David Attenborough given role for climate summit
christine-holgate
Christine Holgate takes a new job at deliveries firm
meghan-markle
Meghan Markle calls for COVID-19 vaccine equity in first televised comments since Oprah interview
NZ stabbing
Several people hurt in terrifying NZ stabbing attack
Sam Kerr wins the Women’s Super League – and prestigious Golden Boot award
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video