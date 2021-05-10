Sydney COVID cases identified as concerns remain over infection source

The man at the centre of Sydney’s coronavirus scare has been identified as Tom Pizzey, managing director of an international investment company.

Mr Pizzey of Apollo Global Management, was named by The Australian Financial Review on Monday, ending much speculation as to the man’s identity.

The report comes as New South Wales medical authorities say they are still concerned about their inability to discover the source of the Sydney infection, despite no new locally acquired COVID cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday night.

Mr Pizzey and his wife are understood to have contracted the “double mutant” Indian strain of the virus.

The AFR reports that Global confirmed it is assisting NSW Health in relation to a positive virus case, but said the man in question had not travelled internationally.

“The employee has not travelled outside Australia this year,” an Apollo spokesperson told the AFR.

Despite no local cases of coronavirus, NSW Health reported six new cases in hotel quarantine, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 5349.

Before his identity was revealed, Mr Pizzey had been dubbed “BBQ Man” by some media outlets after he visited several BBQ retail stores while infectious.

It now appears those visits may have been scouting trips to buy the BBQs Galore retail chain for Global, rather than purchasing a BBQ for personal use. Missing link concern

While Mr Pizzey’s identity may be known, health authorities on Monday are no closer to uncovering the “missing link” in the chain of his infection.

“There’s been a lot of work to identify how the transmission event occurred,” NSW Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant said.

“Unfortunately we haven’t found that missing link,” she added.

Dr Chant said it appeared the initial contact with his source of infection may have been ‘fleeting”.

“So, because of that, we’re still concerned that there may be chains of transmission in the community that are yet unrecognised,” she said.

Mass Vaccination

Dr Chant was speaking at the opening of a mass COVID-19 vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park.

The NSW government expects the Homebush hub, which is the first to open in the state, will have the capacity to administer 30,000 COVID-19 jabs per week.

It will be staffed by hundreds of medical personnel and operate six days a week from 8am to 8pm in a specially-fitted commercial building.

For its first two weeks, the hub will be open to people in categories 1a and 1b before expanding to anyone over 50 from May 24.

Victoria has now streaked 25,300 vaccine doses ahead of NSW after bringing six mass vaccination hubs online across the state.

The hub opening comes as the NSW government extends Greater Sydney’s current restrictions for another week, except for mask usage in retail settings.

It means for the next week household gatherings remain capped at 20 people, mask usage remains mandatory on public transport and indoor venues such as theatres and aged care homes, and singing and dancing remains mostly banned.

Hospitality patrons are still not permitted to drink while standing, although retail customers are no longer obliged to wear masks.