Two men hospitalised with blood clots after AZ shots

The man has his AstraZeneca shot seven days ago. Photo: AAP
A Tasmanian man is in hospital after developing blood clots a week after getting the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

The 70-year-old reported symptoms seven days after getting the jab.

Australia’s medical regulator has found the 70-year-old’s case was likely linked to the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a Queensland man is being treated in intensive care for blood clots that are believed to be directly linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Tasmania’s Department of Health has put together an expert advisory panel to review the local case.

Acting director of public health Scott McKeown is urging Tasmanians to keep getting the vaccine.

“I want to reassure Tasmanians that vaccination remains the best way to protect against severe illness and death from COVID-19 and is a core element of the pandemic response,” Dr McKeown said.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration will provide an update later on Thursday.

