The US plans to share up to 60 million doses from its AstraZeneca vaccine stockpile with other countries, the government says.

About 10 million doses could be exported “in the coming weeks” after a review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with another 50 million doses still in different stages of production, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

It was not initially clear which countries would receive the vaccines or whether they would be sold, loaned or donated.

In March, the US announced plans to loan 4 million doses of AstraZeneca’s jab to Mexico and Canada.

AstraZeneca has not yet been approved in the US, where so far the inoculation campaign is using jabs made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The government has secured sufficient doses to vaccinate the whole population of 330 million without needing the AstraZeneca jab.

US President Joe Biden has promised to have enough vaccines available for all of country’s adults by the end of May.

The US secured 600 million doses of the vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Each person must receive two doses in order to be fully vaccinated against the disease.

In addition, the country also has 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s jab, which only requires one dose.

So far 140 million people in the US have received at least one dose and 95 million are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

That means 37 per cent of adults have received the jab.