Queensland COVID ship has mainly historical cases

Most crew members aboard a British-flagged tanker ship off Queensland have been exposed to coronavirus but only one case is current, authorities say.

Queensland Health staff will treat that crew member onboard the Inge Kosan, which is anchored off the Sunshine Coast.

All 21 crew members had been tested and seven historical cases of the virus were detected, chief health officer Jeannette Young said on Tuesday.

“Seven have come back as having fully recovered, they are no longer infectious but they’ve certainly had the infection. Plus then there’s that additional confirmed case,” she said.

“We’ll be caring for that one case onboard … because they are well.”

She said it appeared “most people on that ship have already been exposed to the virus”.

Meanwhile, health authorities are waiting for another ship of concern that is on the way to Queensland from Vanuatu.

Dr Young said 11 crew were aboard that vessel, and authorities would manage it when it arrived.

“We’ve had, over the last 12 or so months, a lot of experience dealing with ships with positive cases onboard.”

