Updated:

NSW family in hotel quarantine catch COVID from next-door neighbours

Both infected families have been moved out of the Adina after the virus spread from room to room. Photo: Adina website
New South Wales has again recorded locally acquired coronavirus cases, after the virus was transmitted in hotel quarantine.

The state’s health department said three people in one family acquired the virus from a family of four staying in an adjacent room in the Adina Apartment Hotel Town Hall in Sydney’s CBD.

The two families have been diagnosed with the same viral sequence.

All guests staying on the same floor have been retested and returned negative results. Staff who worked on level 12 are in self-isolation and undergoing testing.

Investigations are continuing into how the transmission occurred.

Moved to safer accommodation

New South Wales Health said the families arrived on different days and from different countries.

It is believed the original cases, the family of four, were infectious between Thursday, April 8 and Sunday, April 11.

Both families have been taken to the Special Health Accommodation to be treated until they are no longer infectious.

Since 8:00pm on Saturday night, there have been no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in NSW, and 8,088 tests had been reported.

A total of 173,852 vaccines have been administered so far.

