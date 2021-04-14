Europe and the United States have suspended their rollouts of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after US authorities revealed six cases of blood clots from over six million vaccinations.

Australian officials are watching the cases closely, despite the Federal Government deciding against using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in recent days. That’s because J&J’s vaccine mechanism of using a cold virus to deliver the instructions to cells to fight COVID-19 is the same as that used by AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

Health Minister Greg Hunt revealed on Tuesday that Australia will not buy any doses of the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine because it is “the same type of vaccine as the AstraZeneca vaccine”.

Amid growing evidence of blood clot risks, the AstraZeneca vaccine is no longer the preferred jab for those under 50.

US health agencies recommended overnight pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine as the company announced a delay of its roll-out in Europe.

European regulators said last week they were reviewing rare blood clots in four recipients of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine in the US.

Acting US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on Tuesday night (US time) the agency expected the pause to be a matter of days and was aimed at providing information to healthcare providers on how to diagnose and treat the clots. The move came after six women under 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

European regulators said earlier this month they had found a possible link between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and a similar rare blood clotting problem that led to a small number of deaths.

Immunology experts echoed US officials in underscoring that the risk posed by the J&J vaccine appeared extremely low and it remained a valuable tool against the risks of COVID-19.

The FDA said there had been one reported death from the rare blood clotting condition among recipients of the J&J vaccine while another person was in a critical condition.

FDA official Peter Marks said it was “plainly obvious” the J&J cases were “very similar” to the AstraZeneca ones.

However, officials said there had been no similar blood clot cases reported among recipients of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which use a different technology.

The J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines both use an adenovirus vector – a harmless cold virus – to deliver instructions for human cells to produce a protein found on the surface of the coronavirus, spurring the immune system to recognise and attack the actual virus.

Among leading global COVID-19 vaccine developers, China’s CanSino Biological and Russia’s Gamaleya Institute with its Sputnik V vaccine also rely on this approach.

The Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

The Federal government says 40 million doses of the imported Pfizer vaccine should be available by the end of the year, on top of local supply of the AstraZeneca version.