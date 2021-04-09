News Coronavirus One in five fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the US
Updated:

One in five fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the US

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

About one-fifth of people in the United States – about 66 million people – have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

About 112 million people – about one-third of the population – have received at least one dose since the vaccine drive started in mid-December.

In total, almost 175 million jabs have been administered.

The US has a population of about 330 million.

It’s using the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses, as well as the Johnson & Johnson jab, which becomes fully effective after just one dose.

The Pfizer shot is authorised for use in people over the age of 16, while the others can be used only on people over 18 years old.

US President Joe Biden has promised to provide enough shots for the country’s entire adult population by the end of May.

Topics:

coronavirus vaccination United States
Follow Us

Trending Now

AstraZeneca side effects
Seven people who had the AstraZeneca vaccine tell us its side effects 
Changes to Sex Discrimination Act are ‘not a radical overhaul’: Experts
airfares
Selling fast: Most of the half-price airfares are already gone
Scott Morrison
October vaccination goal under threat as AstraZeneca bombshell causes rollout chaos
Madonna King: Dear Andrew Laming, I’ve written your resignation letter for you
Brian Robson
Crate Escape: Man tried to post himself from Melbourne to London
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video