News Coronavirus AstraZeneca vaccine ‘likely’ to have caused blood clot that put Melbourne man in hospital
Updated:

AstraZeneca vaccine ‘likely’ to have caused blood clot that put Melbourne man in hospital

Physicians know how clots form. What they don't know is why the AstraZeneca jab appears to cause them. Graphic: UFMOhealth
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer says it is “likely” there is a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a Melbourne man being hospitalised with blood clots.

However, Professor Michael Kidd told media on Saturday there was currently no definitive evidence to prove the link.

“Given how consist of the clinical features are in this case, with some similar cases which have been seen overseas, it is likely that this case, which is reported, is related to the vaccine,” he said.

He said investigations were ongoing.

‘Uncertainty and anxiety’

“I acknowledge that these reports lead to uncertainty and anxiety and we will continue to provide more information to you as soon as we have it available,” Professor Kidd said.

While investigations continue, both the TGA and the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) have said no change to Australia’s vaccine rollout was needed.

“The risks of serious side effects remain very low,” Professor Kidd said.

“But safety is paramount, which is why ATAGI and the TGA continue to do due diligence on this case.

Expert advice

“We have not been advised at this time by ATAGI or the TGA to pause the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia.

“We continue to follow the medical advice of our national experts.”

The 44-year-old man in Melbourne received the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 22.

He was then admitted to Box Hill Hospital with what was described as a rare clotting disorder, thrombosis.

ABC

Follow Us

Trending Now

I’ve been harassed at work, but I expected more from leaders in the ‘Canberra bubble’
This is what will happen to Australia if the world warms by 3 degrees
Jane Gilmore
Jane Gilmore: The numbers Scott Morrison just can’t seem to comprehend
Karin Teigl wearing Bottega Veneta bag, Dior chain and Monki shirt on May 31, 2020 in Augsburg, Germany
Kirstie Clements: Perfect and timeless, pearls will never go out of style
Three easy ways to elevate your Easter from drab to fab
From Xinjiang to the Olympics: Why do companies find it so difficult to choose between profit and principle?
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video