NSW can finally dance like it’s 2019, as virus rules are set aside

For the first time in more than 12 months, there will be no COVID-19 restrictions on dancing in NSW after the state government announced a major relaxation of social-distancing measures.

The overhaul will take effect from 12.01am on March 29 and also means masks will no longer be mandatory on public transport.

From Monday:

No caps on numbers at weddings and funerals;

No restrictions on singing anywhere;

No restrictions on dancing anywhere;

No cap on visitors in the home (if there are more than 100 people there must be a COVID-19 safety plan and electronic recording of visitor details);

200 people allowed at personal outdoor public gatherings;

All venues to move to two-square-metre rule (venues will be allowed at least 25 people before rule applies);

100 per cent seated capacity at entertainment venues (stadiums, theatres etc);

Mask use on public transport will move from “mandatory” to “strongly recommended”

People will still need to check-in electronically at venues, however.

“That is the key to our success,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

“If there is an outbreak and we can’t identify all the people in a particular venue, we will be having to go backwards again and I don’t want to see that happen.

“We are doing really well. And the way that we will continue to do well is a couple of things, firstly it is registering.”

NSW has recorded just two cases of COVID-19 community transmission in the past two months – both linked to the state’s hotel quarantine program.

Ms Berejiklian said all people who were working in quarantine hotels had received at least one COVID-19 jab.

“Many are now getting their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine and that is great news,” she said.

“We are also moving on to vaccinate the families of the quarantine workers in addition to frontline health workers.

“Every day that we move forward, the risk is reducing.”

-ABC