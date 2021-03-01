News Coronavirus Victoria clocks up third straight day without new virus cases
Updated:

Victoria clocks up third straight day without new virus cases

victoria office workers
Commuters will start to return to Melbourne streets this week. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases for a third day in a row.

The Health Department on Monday confirmed there were just 11 active cases in the state on Monday, down four from Sunday.

Some 6972 people were tested in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

It comes as 75 per cent of workers can return to offices in the public and private sectors across Victoria for the first time since the pandemic began.

On Friday, Premier Daniel Andrews said the expanded capacity would help drive foot traffic back to Melbourne’s CBD and in suburban hubs.

“That is very important, in terms of retail trade, hospitality, food and beverage – that whole part of the economy,” he said.

-AAP

Topics:

Coronavirus victoria
Follow Us

Trending Now

On This Day: Colour television comes to Australian screens
True love, money, fun: Here’s what Australians want in 2021
March streaming: Witches, teenage girls and murderous Mormons
Amid slow vaccine deliveries, desperate EU countries seek another way
I spoke to ‘minimalists’ to find out why they are giving up their personal possessions
‘A telling sign’: Low-income households brace for major JobKeeper hit
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video