Healthcare workers at 14 hospitals and two medical centres across Australia will roll up their sleeves on Monday to get a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Also in line for the Pfizer shot on Monday are thousands of aged care residents in about 240 nursing homes across more than 190 locations around the country.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison became one of the first people in Australia to receive a COVID-19 jab ahead of Monday’s national vaccine rollout.

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians claimed a landmark day for a successful Australian COVID-19 rollout strategy.

“Today marks an incredible achievement in our battle against the global COVID-19 pandemic,” college president John Wilson said.

“The vaccines being rolled out have gone through rigorous approval processes by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, which is one of the best regulators of its kind in the world.”

Inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine is due to start in early March after it was approved by Therapeutic Goods Administration last week.

But most Australians will have to wait months before getting their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The government has set up a simple, multi-language vaccine eligibility checker – australia.gov.au – for people to learn an approximate time frame for when they will be able to get a jab.

Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines require two separate doses for a person to be fully immunised – Pfizer 21 days apart and AstraZeneca 12 weeks apart.

Here’s what each state can expect:

Victoria

In Victoria, high-risk frontline health staff will be the first in the queue to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The first 12,000 doses arrived on Sunday afternoon at Monash Hospital in Clayton where they are being kept at minus 70C.

Other recipients in line to immediately receive the long-awaited coronavirus jab include hotel quarantine, airport and port workers, as well as aged care staff and residents.

The federal government is expected to allocate 59,000 Pfizer vaccine doses to Victoria over the first four weeks of the program.

New South Wales

Frontline workers in NSW will from Monday begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, with 35,000 jabs to be administered over the next three weeks.

The Pfizer jab will also be administered to those employed at quarantine hotels, people screening airport arrivals, health staff, cleaners, police and security.

All quarantine hotel workers in NSW – about 6500 people per week – will be included in the initial rollout of the jab.

NSW has recorded 35 consecutive days without a local COVID-19 case.

Queensland

With the hope of getting every person in Queensland vaccinated by the end of October, vaccination teams will administration the first 100 doses of the Pfizer shot to residents on the Gold Coast on Monday.

Next month will see about 27,000 other essential workers – including hotel quarantine staff, border workers and frontline healthcare staff – vaccinated.

Next in line will be “individuals with higher risks”, including people aged 70 and over, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over the age of 55, and younger adults with underlying health issues.

Then Queenslanders with a “moderate” health risk will take priority. They include adults aged 50-69, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 18-54 and other critical workers.

It’s expected all other adults vaccinated by the end of October.

Western Australia

More than 200 West Australians will receive the Pfizer jab on Monday.

The first shipment of the vaccine arrived on Sunday, containing more than 4500 doses.

Quarantine and international border workers and high-risk frontline healthcare staff in aged and disability care will be first in line, followed by the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

An expert team from the Child and Adolescent Health Service will administer vaccinations at clinics at a designated quarantine hotel, Perth International Airport and Fremantle Port.

In the coming fortnight, WA will have received another 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

South Australia

South Australia’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccines touched down in Adelaide on Sunday.

The precious cargo of 4000 Pfizer doses arrived at Adelaide Airport on Sunday afternoon before being placed in cold storage at Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Workers at the state’s medi-hotels housing COVID-19 infected guests will be among the first South Australians to receive the jab on Monday.

Frontline health workers and aged care residents also head up the state’s priority list to initially receive the vaccine, with 12,000 Pfizer doses allocated to SA over the first three weeks of the program.

Northern Territory

Two boxes of about 1000 doses of Pfizer vaccine landed at Darwin Airport via Qantas from Sydney about 11.30am on Sunday.

Health workers will start administering the vaccine to the NT’s most vulnerable people and at-risk frontline virus workers on Monday morning.

About 700 people are expected to receive their first dose by the end of the week as part of Phase 1A of the rollout.

This includes some medical staff at Royal Darwin Hospital and workers at the Howard Springs COVID-19 quarantine facility.

Border control workers – including police and airport personnel – and disability and aged care residents and staff will also be prioritised during the first stage.

The next phase is expected to start mid-to-late March and include health workers not initially vaccinated.

Others to be vaccinated include police, firefighters, emergency workers, defence personnel.

Territorians aged 70 and over, Indigenous Australians over 55 and young adults with medical conditions or a disability will also receive the jab.

Most Territorians are expected to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca in the second half of the year.

Tasmania

Vaccination teams in Tasmania are expected to start administering the Pfizer shot to priority workers on Tuesday morning.

It’s anticipated 1000 people will receive the shot this week, with those first in line to include quarantine and border workers, hotel quarantine staff, frontline at-risk healthcare workers, hospital emergency and ICU staff and COVID-19 testing staff.

ACT

ACT officials had hoped that high-risk groups would receive a coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

But there has yet to be any news on when the first shipments of the Pfizer shot will arrive.

Vaccine hubs for frontline workers

NSW: Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Westmead Hospital, Liverpool Hospital

VIC: Monash Medical Centre Clayton, Sunshine Hospital, Austin Health, University Hospital Geelong

QLD: Gold Coast University Hospital, Cairns Hospital, Princess Alexandra Hospital

SA: Royal Adelaide Hospital, Flinders Medical Centre

WA: Perth Children’s Hospital

TAS: Royal Hobart Hospital

ACT: Canberra Hospital

NT: Royal Darwin Hospital

Priority locations for aged care residents

NT: Alice Springs, Braitling, Coconut Grove, Fannie Bay, Farrar, Nightcliff, Tiwi

QLD: Albany Creek, Aspley, Bald Hills, Beaconsfield, Birtinya, Bray Park, Buderim, Bundaberg, Burleigh Heads, Burleigh Waters, Carseldine, Cleveland, Glenella, Glenvale, Harriston, Hope Island, Kearneys Spring, Kepnock, Lawnton, Mackay, Meridan Plains, Millbank, Mirani, Mudgeeraba, North Bundaberg, North Tamborine, Palmwoods, Pimpana, Redland Bay, Robina, Sippy Downs, South Toowoomba, Thornlands, Toowoomba, Upper Coomera, Varsity Lakes, Victoria Point, Warana, West Mackay, Woombye

NSW: Alstonville, Austral, Ballina, Bangor, Barden Ridge, Blacktown, Collaroy, Collaroy Plateau, Corrimal, Cronulla, Dean Park, Emu Plains, Engadine, Glenfield, Gosford West, Heathcote, Illawong, Jamisontown, Marayong, Minto, Mortdale, Mount Austin, Narrabeen, Orange, Peakhurst, Penrith, Penshurst, Point Clare, Port Macquarie, Prestons, Roselands, Springwood, Stanwell Park, Tarrawanna, Terrey Hills, Thirroul, Umina Beach, Wagga Wagga, Warriewood, Woonona, Woy Woy

ACT: Curtin, Farrer, Garran, Griffith, Hughes, Narrabundah, Red Hill, Stirling, Weston

VIC: Altona Meadows, Ballarat, Ballarat East, Bayswater, Bendigo, Blackburn, California Gully, Canadian, Cowes, Cranbourne, Cranbourne East, Creswick, Dandenong, Dandenong North, Delacombe, Drouin, Drysdale, East Bendigo, Forest Hill, Heathmont, Hoppers Crossing, Ironbark, Junction Village, Lara, Long Gully, Moe, Morwell, Mount Clear, Neerim South, Newborough, Nunawading, Ocean Grove, Point Cook, Point Lonsdale, Portarlington, Ringwood, Vermont, Vermont South, Wallington, Wantirna, Wantirna South, Warragul, Wendouree, Werribee

TAS: Burnie, Legana, Newnham, Newstead, Norwood, Penguin, Riverside, Somerset, St Leonards, Ulverstone, West Ulverstone, Wynyard

SA: Aldgate, Cowandilla, Encounter Bay, Everard Park, Goolwa, Hahndorf, Heathfield, Lockleys, Marion, Marleston, Morphettville, Mount Barker, North Plympton, Oaklands Park, Port Elliot, Uraidla, Victor Harbor

WA: Balcatta, Bunbury, Calista, Carey Park, Cooloongup, Donnybrook, Eaton, Emu Point, Kingsley, Lockyer, Madeley, Marangaroo, Mirrabooka, Port Kennedy, Rockingham, Shoalwater, South Bunbury, Spencer Park, Waikiki, Yakamia

