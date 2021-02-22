Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination program is officially under way, bringing us another step closer to resuming life after the pandemic.

By the end of October, everyone who wants a free vaccine should have been offered one, according to the Morrison government’s projected timeline.

During 2021, all Australians will be strongly encouraged to get the jab to help us achieve ‘herd immunity’ and stop the virus from spreading.

However, no one will be forced to get it.

At the moment, children are not part of the current plan as the shots have not yet been approved for teenagers and young children.

People with pre-existing conditions or compromised immune systems, as well as pregnant or breastfeeding mothers, will also miss out.

For everyone else, your age, occupation and health condition will determine when you will be offered the vaccine.

So, when do you get to roll up your sleeve?

Vaccine: Pfizer/BioNTech

Who can get it:

Quarantine workers

Border workers

Frontline health workers, including nurses, doctors, paramedics, lab staff, staff at GP respiratory clinics and COVID-19 testing facilities

Aged care and disability care staff

Aged care and disability care residents.

If you fit this criteria, you’re included in the current phase of Australia’s rollout program.

Your boss or care facility will tell you where and when to receive your COVID-19 vaccine.

Remember to bring your Medicare card if you have one.

Vaccine: A combination of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University

Who can get it:

Australians aged 70+

Health workers, including medical students

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 55+

Adults with an underlying medical condition, including those with a disability

High-risk workers, including defence personnel, police officers, firefighters, emergency services workers and meat processing workers.

Vaccine: AstraZeneca/Oxford University and potentially Novavax pending TGA approval

Who can get it:

Australians aged 50+

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 18 – 54

Other critical and high-risk workers.

Vaccine: AstraZeneca/Oxford University and potentially Novavax pending TGA approval

Who can get it:

The rest of Australia’s adult population.

Vaccine: Pfizer/BioNTech

Who can get it: