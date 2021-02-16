COVID-positive travellers moved from ‘hot hotel’ after flood

Residents at a quarantine hotel specifically for COVID-positive patients in Melbourne’s CBD are being transferred to another facility after water damage over the weekend.

Four floors of the Holiday Inn “health hotel” on Flinders Lane were damaged on Saturday when a sprinkler system was activated without a fire occurring.

Residents at the hotel will be transferred to an alternative health hotel, the Pullman Albert Park Hotel, while repairs for the damage are completed, COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria confirmed.

The evacuation is unrelated to the outbreak linked to the Holiday Inn hotel at Melbourne Airport.

“After a review of the available options, the Pullman Albert Park Hotel was assessed by ventilation experts and determined as the most suitable hotel within CQV’s current hotel stock to accommodate symptomatic and positive residents,” a CQV spokesperson said.

“Strict infection prevention and control (IPC) measures will be followed during the transfer to ensure the health and safety of residents, staff and the community.

“Holiday Inn Melbourne on Flinders staff will be transferred to the Pullman Albert Park, along with the 31 residents, where they will continue to provide support to residents.”

The Pullman Albert Park Hotel was previously used to quarantine Australian Open participants, and was going to be used for additional quarantine capacity shortly.

Health hotels are used to house returned travellers who test positive for COVID-19, as well as people with symptoms.

CQV, the Victorian government agency responsible for the state’s hotel quarantine program, confirmed not all of the 31 residents were infectious.

