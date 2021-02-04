NZ confirms another community coronavirus case

New Zealand authorities have announced a new case of COVID-19 in the community.

The Auckland-based mother of a child who tested positive to the virus last week has also returned a positive.

The woman has been in self-isolation, limiting the chance of the virus’ spread into the community and will be moved to quarantine.

There have now been four cases of coronavirus identified in the community in the past fortnight, all linked to Auckland’s Pullman Hotel. Crucially, however, there is no evidence of transmission in the community.

On Thursday, NZ health officials also announced six new infections within the border quarantine regime in the previous 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the country’s medical regulatory body Medsafe cleared the first COVID-19 jab for use within New Zealand. Vaccinations are expected to begin in March.

-AAP