News Coronavirus NZ confirms another community coronavirus case
Updated:

NZ confirms another community coronavirus case

nz community case pullman
The latest case is the mother of a child who caught the virus in hotel quarantine. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

New Zealand authorities have announced a new case of COVID-19 in the community.

The Auckland-based mother of a child who tested positive to the virus last week has also returned a positive.

The woman has been in self-isolation, limiting the chance of the virus’ spread into the community and will be moved to quarantine.

There have now been four cases of coronavirus identified in the community in the past fortnight, all linked to Auckland’s Pullman Hotel. Crucially, however, there is no evidence of transmission in the community.

On Thursday, NZ health officials also announced six new infections within the border quarantine regime in the previous 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the country’s medical regulatory body Medsafe cleared the first COVID-19 jab for use within New Zealand. Vaccinations are expected to begin in March.

-AAP

Topics:

coronavirus New Zealand
Follow Us

Trending Now

Know how many calories in your drink? Most of us don’t, research says
Myanmar police charge ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with violating import laws
jared kushner ivanka trump
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s cushy multimillion-dollar haul
victoria virus tennis worker
Airborne transmission a possibility in Vic case of infected hotel quarantine worker
Pete Evans hails ‘true hero’ Craig Kelly as PM Scott Morrison finally dresses down rogue MP
Which brands we trusted (and the ones we didn’t) during the pandemic of 2020
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video