‘Disappointed’ Ardern mulls Kiwi travel bubble with Australian states

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she’s considering forming trans-Tasman travel bubbles directly with Australian states instead of a nationwide agreement.

Her announcement follows Australia’s decision to slam shut its border for 72 hours after NZ revealed it had detected a lone case of the South African variant of the coronavirus in Northland.

Scores of people were told to immediately isolate and get tested, as Australian authorities scrambled to track down anyone who had arrived from NZ in the past fortnight.

Kiwis were told to reconsider any travel to Australia until at least Thursday. Any who do arrive face a spell in hotel quarantine.

“We apologise to those who may be inconvenienced,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Ms Ardern was quick to criticise the decision, saying she had conveyed her disappointment to Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. The situation with the lone community COVID case was “well under control”, she said.

Ms Ardern had previously outlined her hope to establish a trans-Tasman bubble – two-way quarantine-free travel between the two countries – by the end of March.

She said Australia’s action was a setback.

“If we are to enter into a trans-Tasman bubble we will need to give people confidence that we won’t see closures at the border that happen with very short notice over incidents we believe can be well-managed domestically,” she said.

“We are continuing to pursue it … but it does look increasingly difficult at a country-by-country level. We haven’t ruled out the possibility of state-by-state.”

The Anzac argy-bargy comes after months of negotiations between the two countries over the establishment of quarantine-free travel.

New Zealand has maintained a lower threshold for risk during the discussions.

Ms Ardern said while states such as Queensland and Western Australia were taking a similarly stringent approach to the pandemic, others, naming NSW, were not.

“The complexity for New Zealand is that unlike Australia dealing with just New Zealand, we are dealing with the different approach to multiple states,” she said.

“We have taken a conservative approach and I stand by that decision.”

NZ officials believe the latest community case – a 56-year-old Northland woman – caught the virus while in quarantine.

Kiwi health authorities have begun a rigorous contact tracing effort to isolate and test anyone she might have had contact with after leaving quarantine.

To date, that has not unearthed any new positive tests.

New Zealand’s COVID-19 Minister, Chris Hipkins, called that “pretty encouraging news”.

Ms Ardern also said New Zealand’s border personnel would be vaccinated against the virus within three weeks of the jabs arriving in the country.

But its international borders are likely to remain closed to most of the world – beyond Australia and some Pacific Island nations – throughout 2021. Ms Ardern said reopening them posed “too great a risk to our health and economy”.

