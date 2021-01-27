Boris Johnson says he is “deeply sorry” as the UK surpassed 100,000 deaths – the worst tally in Europe and the fifth nation in the world to reach that “grim statistic”.

In March last year, the UK had hoped to cap deaths at 20,000 but as the second wave pushes hospitals to the brink, the country faces even more heartache in coming weeks.

At a press conference addressing the horror milestone, Mr Johnson took full responsibility as he expressed condolences and promised to honour every life when the crisis was over.

“I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and of course, as Prime Minister, I take full responsibility for everything the government has done,” he said.

“We truly did everything we could and continue to do everything we can to minimise loss of life and to minimise suffering during a very, very difficult stage in a very, very difficult crisis for our country.”

The UK is the fifth nation after the US, Brazil, India and Mexico to surpass 100,000 deaths and it has the highest deaths proportionate to population.

On Tuesday local time the country reported a further 1631 deaths and 20,089 cases, according to government figures, although in a positive sign the daily infection tally was down from 22,000 the previous day.

Experts say the government’s slowness to react has significantly contributed to the country’s struggle with the virus, in particular its delays imposing restrictions to curb surges.

Restrictions that were relaxed before Christmas – only to be tightened again at the 11th hour – have been blamed for the current spike which has pushed hospitals to the brink.

The government was also slow to act on borders and only this month closed travel corridors with 60 countries.

The country is now pushing to speed up vaccination delivery as it battles to keep variants of the virus at bay.

The UK was the first country in the world to approve and begin rolling our the Pfizer vaccine and so far more than 6.8 million people have received their first dose and more than 472,000 have had their second jab.

The current death toll of 100,162 is more than the country’s civilian toll in World War II and twice the number killed in the 1940-41 Blitz bombing campaign, although the total population was lower then.

“My thoughts are with each and every person who has lost a loved one – behind these heart-breaking figures are friends, families and neighbours,” health minister Matt Hancock said.

“I know how hard the last year has been but I also know how strong the British public’s determination is and how much we have all pulled together to get through this.”

England re-entered a lockdown on January 5, which includes the closure of pubs, restaurants, non-essential shops and schools to most pupils.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty said the high infection rate was flattening off but it was too early to relax.

“It looks like it’s coming down slightly in some areas, but in others it’s not convincing,” he said.

“The number of deaths has flattened out on a very high level.

“We need to be realistic that that number will come down relatively slowly over the next two weeks.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the death toll was a “national tragedy” and a “terrible reminder of all that we have lost as a country”.

“We must never become numb to these numbers or treat them as just statistics. Every death is a loved one, a friend, a neighbour, a partner or a colleague. It is an empty chair at the dinner table.

“To all those that are mourning, we must promise to learn the lessons of what went wrong and build a more resilient country.”

