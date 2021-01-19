News Coronavirus Returned traveller from South Africa among Queensland’s new virus cases
Updated:

Queensland had three overseas acquired cases of COVID on Tuesday, including one in a woman who has returned from South Africa. Photo: Getty
Queensland has recorded three new overseas acquired coronavirus cases all detected in hotel quarantine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Tuesday one was a female from South Africa in hotel quarantine and the two others were female flight crew who had departed Australia prior to their results being available.

She said the latest results were positive for the future of virus rules in Brisbane.

“Once again, no concerns, and we are on track to have those restrictions lifted,” she said.

“We’ve only got two more days to go, so fingers crossed that all will be very, very good for Friday morning.”

There are now 26 active cases in Queensland and 6699 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

-with agencies

Coronavirus Queensland
