Brisbane on the brink of eased coronavirus rules

Queensland has recorded one new coronavirus case in hotel quarantine in the last 24 hours and no cases of community transmission linked to the Hotel Grand Chancellor.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the overseas acquired case was a female traveller who recently returned from Brazil and was in hotel quarantine.

“We only had one new case overnight and that has been an overseas acquired detected in hotel quarantine,” she said on Monday.

“It’s a female who’s recently travelled from Brazil. So we have 25 active cases and we have done in the past 24 hours 5,173 tests. So those test numbers are coming down.”

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the state was on track to have restrictions lifted by Friday.

“It’s wonderful to see … and I can report that there’s been 864 tests undertaken of contacts in relation to the hotel cluster,” she said.

“Of those 864, we have had no positive cases.

“That is really positive results that give us confidence that we are containing this virus, but, of course, we do have a few days to go and the timeframe is 1am on Friday the 22nd if we have no more community cases that are unlinked.”

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said while the news was positive, Queensland was not yet in the clear.

“We have a few more days to go before we can be totally confident that we haven’t had any spread, but it is very, very good news,” Dr Young said.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been following all of those restrictions in greater Brisbane and in particular wearing masks.”

More people turned away at border

State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschewski said police were pleased people had not become complacent and compliance with coronavirus directions had remained high across the state.

“We issued no fines in the last 24 hours and only handed out 28 masks, which is quite remarkable given the size of the area we’re talking about,” he said.

“We have seen 2491 passengers processed through our domestic airports in the last 24 hours and 4848 vehicles at our borders.

“We’re still having to turn away large numbers of people with another 40 people turned away at our borders in the last 24 hours.”