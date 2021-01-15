No local cases for Victoria, two more in hotel quarantine

Victoria’s streak of doughnut days has extended to nine, with no cases of local COVID-19 transmission recorded in the past 24 hours from 15,010 tests.

The Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday two people had tested positive in hotel quarantine, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 28.

DHHS confirmed it did receive one low positive result test result on Thursday. However, multiple follow-up tests have been negative and the case is not linked to a known infection or public exposure site.

It is thought to be a false positive, or persistent shedding from a historic COVID infection.

Friday’s update came as international arrivals for the Australian Open began their quarantine in Melbourne ahead of the grand slam’s February 8 start.

The first of 15 charter flights carrying tennis players and officials for the tournament landed at Tullamarine’s Melbourne Jet Base about 6pm on Thursday.

The Doha flight arrivals were greeted by airport staff and biosecurity officials wearing personal protective equipment including masks and face shields, before being whisked away to hotel quarantine.

More private jets from Doha, Abu Dhabi, Los Angeles, Singapore and Dubai will land in the Victorian capital in the next two days.

American world no.50 Tennys Sandgren, who was allowed to board his flight from Los Angeles on Thursday, was expected to arrive just before 3am Friday (AEDT).

The former Australian Open quarter-finalist was deemed to be no longer contagious and a case of viral shedding, having been struck down with COVID-19 in November.

All players and staff based in Victoria will be tested daily and must quarantine at one of three Australian Open-dedicated hotels for two weeks.

But not all will serve their quarantine stint in Melbourne.

Two special charter planes with mega-stars including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem flew direct to Adelaide on Thursday night.

They will quarantine in North Adelaide’s Majestic M Hotel hotel before an exhibition event at Memorial Drive on January 29 in the South Australian capital.

Before the 1200-strong international contingent’s arrival, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews rejected criticism of the Australian Open going ahead.

He said the grand slam was cleared to proceed on public health advice and added it is a massive jobs creator.

“This event is very important to our city and our state,” he said.

“It is worth going to these unprecedented measures to be sure it goes ahead.”

-with agencies