NSW has posted its first day in more than a week without locally acquired coronavirus cases.

The zero day came from more than 20,000 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday.

It is the first time since January 6 that NSW has had no new COVID infections in the community.

There were two infections in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard welcomed Thursday’s zero day, but urged people to continue to get tested for the virus.

“It’s, on the face of it, very positive we have zero cases of local transmission,” he said.

“But it’s entirely dependent on the number of cases that come forward. We need people to come forward and be tested. That’s the weapon we all have.”

Mr Hazzard said NSW authorities had traced 10 people affected by the cluster at Brisbane’s Grand Chancellor hotel, which is the subject of a health alert after six coronavirus infections traced to people on one floor. All are in isolation and are being tested.

Mr Hazzard said the situation was “being managed appropriately”.