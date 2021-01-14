Positive test throws Andy Murray’s Australian Open into doubt

Andy Murray’s participation in the Australian Open is in doubt after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The former world No.1 was due to travel to Australia on one of the 18 charter flights laid on by tournament organisers but is still isolating at home.

The PA news agency understands that Murray, who is said to be in good health, is hoping to be able to arrive in Australia at a later date and participate in the year’s first grand slam, which begins on February 8.

Murray and his team are working closely with tournament director Craig Tiley to try to come up with an acceptable solution.

Andy Murray has recently contracted coronavirus and is presently isolating at home. Understood that he is still holding out hope for the Australian Open, potentially arriving later than planned if it is deemed safe to do so. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 14, 2021

The news came hours after it was revealed an American tennis player is on his way to Melbourne on an Australian Open charter flight, despite testing positive for the coronavirus minutes before take-off.

Tennys Sandgren, a quarter-finalist in the 2020 Open, revealed on Thursday morning he had been allowed to board the plane, despite his positive test.

Tournament organisers spent several months negotiating an arrangement that was acceptable to local and national government agencies regarding the admission of more than 1000 tennis players and associated personnel to Australia.

Players have begun arriving in Australia and they will complete a two-week period of quarantine, during which they are allowed out of their rooms to practice for five hours a day.

They were told that a positive test before flying would mean they were not allowed to travel to Australia.

A three-time grand slam champion, Murray has slipped in the rankings in recent years following hip surgery.

😅 😅 😅 😅 😅 It all came down to the deciding set for these 5️⃣ players to ensure qualification into #AO2021 ⤵️#AusOpen — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2021

Murray has been given a wildcard for the Australian Open.

He is hoping to make his first appearance in Melbourne since the emotional events of 2019, when he revealed the extent of his right hip problems and raised the possibility of imminent retirement.