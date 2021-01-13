Victoria posts a week without local coronavirus cases

Victoria has reached one week without recording a local or interstate acquired case of coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Wednesday the state had no new locally acquired cases.

There were three new cases in hotel quarantine, leaving Victoria with 35 active COVID infections.

Some 17,908 test results were received in the past 24 hours.

The milestone came just a day before 1200 players and support crew are due to begin arriving in Melbourne for the Australian Open. The Victorian government says it has the “world’s strictest” quarantine requirements for those involved in the tournament.

Elsewhere, it was confirmed on Tuesday that the Formula 1 Grand Prix had been moved to November 21 amid uncertainty about quarantine and international travel disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The Melbourne event is usually the first on the GP calendar but it likely to be one of the last in 2021.

-with AAP