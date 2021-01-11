NT, ACT drop hotspot declarations for greater Brisbane

The Northern Territory and ACT governments have revoked Greater Brisbane’s coronavirus hotspot status for the purposes of travel to the jurisdiction.

The announcement from the territories came after the Queensland government said on Monday its three-day snap lockdown of the city would end at 6pm.

The Greater Brisbane hotspot encompassed the local government areas of Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay Region and Redland City.

The announcements mean arrivals from Greater Brisbane will no longer need to enter mandatory supervised quarantine in the NT or Canberra. Anyone who has gone into quarantine in either territory will be able to leave.

Both governments declared Greater Brisbane a hotspot on Friday after a hotel quarantine cleaner in the city tested positive for the highly contagious British strain of the virus.

More than 2 million Brisbane residents were subsequently housebound in a city-wide lockdown since Friday.

On Monday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the lockdown would be lifted at 6pm (AEST) after the state recorded no new local cases overnight.

-with agencies