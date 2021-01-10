Victoria and Queensland have each recorded another day of no local or interstate acquired COVID-19 cases, but the news wasn’t quite so good in NSW, where three fresh cases have been reported.

The latest infections come as thousands of Sydney residents in lockdown since before Christmas awoke to new-found freedom.

The three new cases, two linked to the Berala cluster and one to the Northern Beaches cluster, are all close contacts of known cases.

As stay-at-home orders finally lift for residents north of Narrabeen Bridge on Sydney’s northern beaches, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged all Sydneysiders to stay on high alert.

“The main threat has to some extent subsided, (but) we are still mopping up,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Sunday.

“And that’s why all of us have to be on high alert.

]”The risk in Greater Sydney is the same today as it was last week, because it only takes one or two cases to get out of control.”

Victoria’s four COVID-free days were achieved despite almost 100 people arriving in the state from Greater Brisbane on Saturday, despite being told to stay put during that region’s lockdown.

“We’ve taken their details and they’re in home quarantine until Monday night,” a government spokeswoman said.

The Victorian government said on Saturday evening that 96 people had arrived from Brisbane or other locations deemed hot spots on Saturday.

The arrivals have occurred during a three-day lockdown of the Greater Brisbane region which started on Friday at 6pm and after advice from Victoria’s chief health officer telling people to stay put until the lockdown was over.

Victoria’s borders closed at 11.59pm Friday to anyone who has been in Brisbane City, Moreton Bay, Redland, Ipswich and Logan on or after Saturday January 2.

This caused a rush out of the state as interstate residents tried to get home.

The government spokeswoman said 50 per cent of Saturday’s volume in Victorian virus-testing sites had come from travellers from Queensland.

Sunday was the state’s fourth consecutive day without a locally acquired case, but six new cases were recorded in hotel quarantine.

-with AAP