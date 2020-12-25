News Coronavirus Gladys Berejiklian urges Sydneysiders to avoid CBD as 7 new cases recorded
Gladys Berejiklian urges Sydneysiders to avoid CBD as 7 new cases recorded

Sydneysiders have been urged to avoid the CBD for the Boxing Day sales, as the state clocks up more locally transmitted cases.

While New South Wales set another record for the number of tests done in a 24-hour period, another seven cases have been identified.

All are connected to the northern beaches outbreak, but six were already in isolation.

The Avalon cluster has grown by four, to a total of 108.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday asked shoppers to “think twice” about going to Sydney CBD on Boxing Day, as fears around transmission from positive cases at Circular Quay’s Paragon Hotel Sports Bar.

Gladys Berejiklian has asked shoppers to “think twice” about going to the Sydney CBD on Boxing Day. Photo: AAP

“We know this is not the easiest message to give to those retailers, but we want to discourage people going to the CBD [on Saturday],” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We have been in contact with retailers to make sure there is a social distancing and … all people and staff and people shopping should be wearing a mask inside those venues.

“We asked people to limit their activity – think twice before going to the CBD.”

She urged those who do go into the city to wear a mask.

Superyacht investigated

Victoria on Friday clocked up its 56th straight day of zero community transmissions.

The state’s health body applauded Victorians for continuing to get tested, and urged people to remain vigilant across Christmas and New Year, with the threat from NSW still lingering.

Queensland has also recorded no new locally acquired cases, but two in hotel quarantine.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath on Friday said she is still concerned there could be cases lurking undetected in the community.

Sewage tests at Wynnum, Bargara and Bundaberg returned positive results for COVID-19 and people in the areas with any sign of symptoms are being asked to get tested.

Queensland police are now investigating the superyacht that allegedly docked in Cairns, from the Maldives, carrying 14 guests plus a crew. So far one person from the Lady E has tested positive.

Topics:

Coronavirus NSW sydney
