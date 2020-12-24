All passengers on board a Qantas flight from Darwin to Sydney that carried a Qantas crew member who later tested positive for coronavirus have been deemed close contacts and are now being asked to self isolate for 14 days and get tested.

The announcement comes as NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant confirmed health authorities were investigating another potential coronavirus case linked to the male Qantas crew member.

“We are investigating another possible case with our colleagues in another jurisdiction that may be linked,” Dr Chant said.

The airline yesterday confirmed the staff member had worked on a repatriation flight from Paris that arrived in Darwin last week before he boarded Darwin to Sydney flight QF841 as a passenger last Friday, December 18.

Dr Chant said contact tracing was now underway.

“All the people who were on the flight from Darwin to Sydney are now considered close contacts and will be immediately tested and asked to self isolate for 14 days,” she said.

Yesterday, Northern Territory Health Minister Natasha Fyles said health authorities did not believe the crew member was infectious during his stay in Darwin before flying to Sydney.

“[The crew member] did spend some time in Darwin, but it was under strict CHO directions,” Ms Fyles said at a press conference yesterday.

She said was advised the man exited the Qantas repatriation flight through the RAAF side of Darwin Airport before he a left in a private vehicle, self isolated at a hotel and then returned to Darwin Airport in a private vehicle before boarding the Sydney flight.

Ms Fyles did not specify where the man stayed in Darwin.

Yesterday Qantas said the man developed mild symptoms while self isolating at home on Sunday, December 20, and subsequently returned a positive coronavirus test.

The airline said he was now currently in government-managed quarantine accommodation.

