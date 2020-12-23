News Coronavirus Qantas worker tests positive for virus after cross-country flight

Qantas worker tests positive for virus after cross-country flight

qantas covid worker
The infected worker flew into Darwin from overseas, and then to Sydney on a domestic flight. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A Qantas worker has tested positive to the coronavirus after making a cross-country flight from Darwin to Sydney.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant revealed the infection on Wednesday morning.

She said the worker had flown from Darwin to Sydney on Friday, December 18.

“I’d like to note that we have had a case in a Qantas staff member, who has returned from overseas and flown in through Darwin,” she said.

“The person has flown on a domestic flight.

“There were a number of precautions in place but there will be a limited number of people on the flight.”

She did not yet have the flight details for the infected worker. NSW Health and the Northern Territory Health Department are continuing to investigate the case.

“We’re happy to give some further details as they come to hand, particularly around any contact tracing we may need to do with relation to the flight,” she said.

NSW confirmed eight more COVID infections on Wednesday, including seven linked to the Northern Beaches outbreak.

It is grown to 97 infections.

Wednesday’s other case is a close contact of a quarantine nurse whose infection was confirmed on Tuesday. The nurse was not infected at work and NSW Health believes both cases are more likely linked to the outbreak in Sydney’s north.

“That person’s case is closest to the Avalon cluster cases and we’re obviously investigating the connection,” Dr Chant said.

“At this point, we have not got a perfect connection, but with some additional genomic sequencing data, we’ll be pursuing a number of other additional avenues.”

-more to come

Topics:

Coronavirus NSW Qantas
Follow Us

Trending Now

Credit card debt has fallen, but this trend has financial counsellors worried
scott morrison donald trump
Donald Trump awards Scott Morrison Legion of Merit for leadership
northern beaches venues alert
Eight more infections in NSW, as virus rules ease for Christmas
The native trees, bushes and flowers that make a very Australian Christmas
Director Peter Jackson’s rockumentary rewrites classic Beatles mythology
Black Friday and Cyber Monday drive ‘incredible month’ for Australian retail
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video