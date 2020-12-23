Qantas worker tests positive for virus after cross-country flight

A Qantas worker has tested positive to the coronavirus after making a cross-country flight from Darwin to Sydney.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant revealed the infection on Wednesday morning.

She said the worker had flown from Darwin to Sydney on Friday, December 18.

“I’d like to note that we have had a case in a Qantas staff member, who has returned from overseas and flown in through Darwin,” she said.

“The person has flown on a domestic flight.

“There were a number of precautions in place but there will be a limited number of people on the flight.”

She did not yet have the flight details for the infected worker. NSW Health and the Northern Territory Health Department are continuing to investigate the case.

“We’re happy to give some further details as they come to hand, particularly around any contact tracing we may need to do with relation to the flight,” she said.

NSW confirmed eight more COVID infections on Wednesday, including seven linked to the Northern Beaches outbreak.

It is grown to 97 infections.

Wednesday’s other case is a close contact of a quarantine nurse whose infection was confirmed on Tuesday. The nurse was not infected at work and NSW Health believes both cases are more likely linked to the outbreak in Sydney’s north.

“That person’s case is closest to the Avalon cluster cases and we’re obviously investigating the connection,” Dr Chant said.

“At this point, we have not got a perfect connection, but with some additional genomic sequencing data, we’ll be pursuing a number of other additional avenues.”

-more to come