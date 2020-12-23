Wednesday is decision day for New South Wales, with the government poised to decide on lockdowns and Christmas restrictions.

In news that is certain to weigh on the shoulders of experts advising decision-makers, there are now real concerns the virus may have travelled hundreds of kilometres outside the city.

Contact tracers are racing to track the movements of confirmed cases who stopped in regional areas.

Among the new public alerts, authorities have urged anyone who visited a shopping centre in the city of Orange to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

A positive case had visited Orange Central Square Shopping Centre on Saturday, well over three hours away from Sydney’s northern beaches where infections first started to emerge.

The Central Square Shopping Centre is now subject to an alert, issued on Tuesday afternoon.

NSW Health has also named another possible site of transmission in the NSW town of Gundagai, which is also more than three hours away from the outbreak epicentre.

Customers and staff who were at the takeaway restaurant Oliver’s Real Food on December 18 between 5:30pm and 6:05pm are being asked to take a COVID-19 test and self-isolate until it comes back negative.

It comes after news a teenager who travelled from the northern beaches to Melbourne, where she was diagnosed with COVID-19, had stopped at the cafe in Gundagai in southern NSW.

The 15-year-old girl is now in isolation in Melbourne.

The Victorian had visited several NSW exposure sites before driving to Melbourne with her mother. They had stopped at Gundagai during the trip home.

Her mother has so far tested negative and the family of four is isolating at home in the Moonee Valley area.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said there were no known exposure sites in his state and close contacts of the family were being traced.

New alerts were also issued on Tuesday for Sydney venues visited by people infected with COVID-19, mostly on the northern beaches, but also at Paddington’s Alimentari deli and Bodyfit Gym in Blacktown.

There are also several alerts for public transport routes between Sydney’s CBD and Ryde.

To see the full list of venues, click here

The national spotlight is expected to remain on NSW on Wednesday as Premier Gladys Berejiklian is set to reveal Christmas gathering restrictions for Sydney.

A decision will be made on gathering rules for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day when the NSW cabinet meets.

People who have been in greater Sydney are currently banned from visiting every state and territory in Australia over the growing northern beaches outbreak.

Those who do decide to travel interstate must undergo mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine on arrival.

NSW infections rise

NSW recorded eight new local cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, down from 15 the day before and 30 on Saturday.

The cases came from a 44,500 tests – the highest ever daily total for the state.

As of early Wednesday, the government had not yet revealed how many more people had contracted the virus since Monday night.

Seven of the eight cases were linked to the northern beaches, taking the total for the cluster to 90, while the other was found in a nurse transporting patients in hotel quarantine.

“The trend is going where we want it to go, where we need to it to go … It’s volatile, but we’re confident that the strategy we’ve put in place is having the desired effect,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

The northern beaches is still in lockdown, with the public health order due to expire at 11:59pm on Wednesday.

Even if the government decides against strict gathering regulations, the recent outbreak has caused havoc for the Christmas plans of many.

Thousands of people around the state are self-isolating and will continue to do so over the festive period. All state borders are now closed to people travelling from Greater Sydney as well.

-with AAP