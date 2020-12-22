Infected traveller from Sydney brings Victoria’s virus-free streak to an end

Victoria’s streak of days without COVID infections in the wider community has ended, with a returned Sydney traveller testing positive for the virus.

Health authorities confirmed the infection on Tuesday morning – bringing to an end a 52-day run without coronavirus cases outside hotel quarantine.

“At this stage there are no exposure sites but if this changes we will provide further updates,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a tweet.

“Anyone who has returned from the Northern Beaches area, greater Sydney or the Central Coast needs to get tested and quarantine for 14 days.”

DHHS said the infected person’s close contacts were “understood to be limited”. Contact tracing is underway, amid further investigations.

Victoria also had two more infections in returned travellers in hotel quarantine on Tuesday, and has 11 active virus cases overall.

The interstate case is a Victorian traveller who returned home after visiting Sydney’s Northern Beaches region, where a widening cluster is threatening Christmas arrangements for millions of people. It grew by 15 cases on Monday, to a total of 83 infections, with an ever-increasing list of exposure sites across Sydney and the NSW central coast.

Under current regulations, any Victorian who returns from greater Sydney, including the Northern Beaches area, or the NSW central coast must get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

Victoria has shut its border to people travelling from greater Sydney and the NSW central coast.

Local government area bubbles have been established on either side of the Victorian-NSW boundary to allow those in border communities to cross upon presentation of their driver’s licence.

On Monday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the border to NSW would remain closed for as long as Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton believed was “proportionate and appropriate”.

NSW Health will provide an update on the Northern Beaches outbreak at 11am (local time) on Tuesday. State Health Minister Brad Hazzard refused to reveal the numbers in an early morning radio interview with the ABC, saying only that he was “fairly happy” with them.

On Monday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was too soon to tell what Christmas Day would look like across Sydney.

A decision will be made on gatherings for Christmas Day when the NSW government cabinet meets on Wednesday.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said any decision on further restrictions would be based on the prevalence of COVID-19 outside the Northern Beaches.

“What we’re interested in is making sure we don’t see any further transmission that is not linked exactly to the Avalon cluster,” she said on Monday.

-with AAP