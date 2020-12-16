Older Australians and people with chronic illnesses will be among the first to receive coronavirus vaccinations in 2021.

Frontline health and aged care workers will also be at the head of the queue.

Australian Defence Force members, police officers and international airline workers could also be given priority during the national rollout.

But other young adults will have to wait, and children will be last in line.

Acting chief medical officer Paul Kelly said the aim for 2021 was to get everyone in Australia who wanted a jab vaccinated.

“There will be a queue,” Professor Kelly said in Canberra on Wednesday.

He explained the rollout would be unusual compared to previous national immunisation strategies.

“We usually start with having enough to roll vaccination out to anyone who needs it,” Professor Kelly said.

“This is a bit unusual because of the nature of how this has developed. We will have a supply by March and will start the process then.

“After that, we will get more supply and be able to roll out more broadly.”

Professor Kelly said the vaccine rollout was on track.

“When you think about how extraordinary it is, it’s only 11 months ago that we had the first understanding of the genetic sequence of this virus,” he said.

“We already have the Pfizer vaccine out in the field being used in populations in those three countries (Britain, the US and Canada), as well as now the likelihood that Moderna and other M-RNA vaccine may well get an emergency use authorisation in the coming days.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison aims to start the COVID vaccination rollout by March.

But he said the national strategy, including which cohorts would get the jab first, was yet to be finalised.

Mr Morrison said health workers and others in “critical occupations” would be at the front of the queue, as seen in Britain and the US.

“But the details of that plan are still being worked out,” he said.

Mr Morrison also sought to assure Australians stranded overseas this Christmas that he is determined to bring them home.

There are now more than 30,000 Australians seeking to return from overseas.

The Prime Minister sent a message to Australians overseas during an interview on the Seven Network.

“We are looking to get you home as soon as we possible and that is what the record shows. We know you want to come home and you have every right to come home,” he said.

“You are Australian and you are my first priority in terms of people coming back into the country.”

Mr Morrison hosed down questions about allowing international visitors back into Australia in 2021, playing down the prospect of widespread international travel resuming before July.

“We are not lifting international borders at present and we have no immediate plans to do that,” he said.

An exception has been made for New Zealand, with almost 10,000 Kiwis allowed into the country since a one-way travel link was restored.

NSW virus-free run ends

Details of the vaccine rollout emerged as NSW said it might move unilaterally to tighten rules for international air crew after confirmation of the latest locally acquired COVID case.

A van driver for air crews was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday morning, ending NSW’s 12-day streak without a locally acquired case.

The 45-year-old man was first symptomatic on Saturday but did not get tested until Tuesday afternoon.

“[This] highlights what I was talking about last week when I said that the NSW government’s focus, as the virus seemed to be contained in terms of community transmission, our most exposed areas [were] principally around our borders,” state Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

“We may be an island, but we are not totally isolated from the pandemic that is raging across the world.”

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said the man worked only with air crew and was not involved in regular public taxi services. He wore a mask while working and took all necessary precautions.

The other three members of his household have been isolated and tested for the virus, while contact tracing is underway.

Mr Hazzard said at least 2000 international air crew members touched down in Sydney each week, with turnarounds of up to 72 hours.

Air crew currently have more freedom of movement than returned travellers in hotel quarantine, who cannot leave their rooms.

Mr Hazzard said that if national cabinet did not establish a nationwide regime for arriving air crew, NSW might implement its own changes.

That would entail placing air crew in full hotel quarantine until their next flight out of the country.

“Our inclination is to say to international air crews and airlines … crews coming in to NSW will be most likely to be required to quarantine in the same way as other international visitors,” Mr Hazzard said.

“We need to be cognisant of the need to work with the airlines to make sure their air crew are able to come in to NSW and Australia, but also to make sure they do it in a safe way.”

The COVID-positive case’s employer, Sydney Ground Transport in inner Sydney’s Alexandria, has ceased operations while contact tracing is underway.

One COVID-19 patient in NSW is currently in intensive care.

Elsewhere, Victoria had no cases in hotel quarantine on Wednesday. It has seven active virus infections, none in the community.

