News Coronavirus Victoria records another coronavirus case in hotel quarantine
Updated:

Victoria records another coronavirus case in hotel quarantine

victoria hotel quarantine coronavirus
Victoria now has seven active COVID infections in returned travellers in quarantine.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Victoria has recorded one new case of coronavirus in hotel quarantine, as it reaches its 45th day in a row without locally acquired COVID-19 infections.

The returned traveller acquired the virus overseas.

Monday’s update brings the total number of active cases in Victoria’s revamped quarantine scheme to seven. There are no confirmed active cases within the community.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 5024 test results processed on Sunday.

Also on Monday, Queensland confirmed one more infection in a returned Australian or permanent resident in hotel quarantine. The state has 19 active COVID cases.

NSW is yet to report its figures for Monday.

-more to come

-with agencies

Follow Us

Trending Now

The cabinet reshuffle rumour that lasted just nine minutes
Superannuation reforms slammed as ‘feast for the banks’
Glucosamine supplement: ‘May reduce overall death rates as effectively as regular exercise’
flight centre branches close
Flight Centre taken to court, accused of underpaying workers
Ask the Expert: Weighing up property v shares and withdrawing from super
Prince Andrew’s ‘sex alibi’ looks shaky as UK press launches campaign
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video