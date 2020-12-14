Victoria records another coronavirus case in hotel quarantine

Victoria has recorded one new case of coronavirus in hotel quarantine, as it reaches its 45th day in a row without locally acquired COVID-19 infections.

The returned traveller acquired the virus overseas.

Monday’s update brings the total number of active cases in Victoria’s revamped quarantine scheme to seven. There are no confirmed active cases within the community.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 5024 test results processed on Sunday.

Also on Monday, Queensland confirmed one more infection in a returned Australian or permanent resident in hotel quarantine. The state has 19 active COVID cases.

NSW is yet to report its figures for Monday.

-more to come

-with agencies