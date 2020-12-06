An entire flight from Sydney to Melbourne has been urged to self-isolate at home after two international passengers were found to have bypassed hotel quarantine.

The two travellers arrived from overseas on Saturday but avoided the mandatory quarantine period in New South Wales before boarding a Virgin Airways flight to Melbourne.

As Victoria prepares to further loosen restrictions, an alert was issued for anyone on Virgin Airways flight VA 838 from Sydney to “immediately quarantine at home” and contact authorities.

Anyone who was at the Melbourne Airport domestic terminal on Saturday afternoon has also been advised to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and to seek testing if symptoms develop.

The Victorian government is seeking an explanation from NSW as to how the two passengers bypassed hotel quarantine before heading to Melbourne which has been COVID-free for more than a month.

Meanwhile, a change to mask rules and increased social gathering caps are expected to be announced for Victoria on Sunday.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has indicated it will be safe for the state to move to a “COVID normal” level of restrictions.

Under the government’s original roadmap out of lockdown, “COVID normal” signifies a final easing of attendance restrictions on community sport, hospitality venues, gatherings and visitors to the home.

Professor Sutton said authorities were still working through details before Premier Daniel Andrew’s Sunday news conference but confirmed advice around masks, which currently must be worn in indoor settings, will change.

“We will move to a phase where there is an even more limited use of masks in public,” he told the parliament’s public accounts and estimates committee on Friday.

Hospitality and entertainment venues are expected to continue record-keeping of patrons, as will the real estate industry, as part of what the government often also calls a “COVID safe summer”.

A phased return to on site work will continue, with all workplaces required to use a COVID safe plan.

Wedding, funerals and religious gatherings will be allowed to go ahead with bigger attendances.

Victoria recorded its 36th consecutive day on Saturday of no new virus cases.

The state’s impressive zero-case run is about to be put to the test as international arrivals, initially capped at 160 a day, resume.

Five international flights from Colombo, Doha, Hong Kong and Singapore are scheduled to arrive at Melbourne Airport on Monday, marking the start of the state’s revamped hotel quarantine program.

International flights were diverted from Victoria in June after security guards at two quarantine hotels contracted COVID-19.

The outbreaks sparked the state’s second wave, which resulted in more than 18,000 infections and 800 deaths.

The government announced on Friday it will introduce legislation to charge for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The fees will be set at $3000 per adult, $1000 for each additional adult in a room and $500 for children aged between three and 18 years. There will be no charge for children under three.

The government has said the payments put Victoria in line with other states and territories but that there will also be hardship considerations including fee waivers, reductions and payment plan options.

There will be no security guards involved in the new-look program, with all staff employed or directly contracted by the government with the exception of cleaning staff, who are on fixed-term contracts with Alfred Health.

Hundreds of Victoria Police officers will act as security as well as undertake floor monitoring in “health hotels”, which will house those travellers who test positive to COVID-19.

Australian Defence Force personnel will support Victoria Police by helping guests on entry and exit, as well as registering staff movements and conducting temperature checks. Some ADF members have arrived at their post already, with more to come next week.