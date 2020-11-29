South Australians have been urged to get tested – even without symptoms of coronavirus – after an infected man left quarantine and visited several shops and businesses in Adelaide last Sunday.

The man in his 30s is believed to have caught the virus as a casual contact at the Intensive English Language Institute at Flinders University.

SA Health says it’s urgent that people get tested if they were at Big W Brickworks, South Rd, Torrensville, on Sunday 22 November from 12.15pm to 12.50pm

Other locations were visitors are being urged to get tesed are

Flinders University Sturt Campus, Bedford Park – 13 November to 28 November

Foodland, The Parade, Norwood – Sunday 22 November 1.20pm to 2.00pm

Kmart, Anzac Hwy, Kurralta Park – Sunday 22 November 2.45pm to 3.10pm

“Those four locations, we are considering at high risk, and we want anyone who’s been there at those times and dates to get tested,” Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said.

“It has, quite frankly, posed a very significant risk for us in South Australia.

“We had enjoyed more or less eliminating this virus for several months.”

In the past 24 hours there have been no further cases linked to the Parafield cluster.

Additionally, more than 2,000 people are emerging from quarantine related to the cluster after returning their second negative test and completing 14 days in isolation.

South Australians have been urged to get tested – even without symptoms of coronavirus – after an infected man left quarantine and visited several shops and businesses in Adelaide last Sunday.

The man in his 30s is believed to have caught the virus as a casual contact at the Intensive English Language Institute at Flinders University.

Pop-up testing clinics have been immediately opened at Big W Brickworks and Kmart Kurralta Park.

In the past 24 hours there have been no further cases linked to the Parafield cluster.

Additionally, more than 2,000 people are emerging from quarantine related to the cluster after returning their second negative test and completing 14 days in isolation.

-with AAP and ABC